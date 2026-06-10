Hundreds of students, faculty join Seton Catholic’s third annual Eucharist Procession

By Connie McKinney, contributing writer

Peter Redmore walked through the streets of Binghamton’s West Side on a recent morning, carrying incense and proudly wearing his black and white altar server robes.

“I was excited the whole time,” he said. “I was filled with joy and happiness and adrenaline. I love serving. This just put it on another level for me.”

Redmore, a sixth-grade student at St. James School in Johnson City, joined hundreds of students and faculty during Seton Catholic Central High School’s third annual Eucharistic Procession. The procession was held on June 4 under sunny skies and included students from Seton, St. James, and St. John the Evangelist School in Binghamton.

The procession began at St. Patrick’s Church in Binghamton, where an exposition of the Blessed Sacrament was held. Then, clergy, students, and faculty walked through the streets of Binghamton’s West Side to Seton Catholic Central High School. A benediction was held in the gym before the procession walked to nearby Recreation Park in Binghamton. Another benediction was held at the Recreation Park bandstand. Participants then walked back to Seton, where another benediction was held in the gym.

“We’re literally bringing Jesus through the neighborhood,” said Elizabeth Giordano, who teaches fifth- and sixth-grade religion at St. James School.

The smell of incense and the sound of hymns being sung hung in the air during the procession. Participants in the procession walked past a carousel, swimming pool, and tennis courts in Recreation Park.

One of the clergy participating in the procession, Deacon Jan DeAngelo, also teaches at Seton. He said he wants students who participated in the procession to learn “a reverence for the holy Eucharist.”

“This is what we are about as a Catholic School,” he said. “The Eucharist would have to be central to everything we do.”

Other clergy involved included Father John Brusa from St. James Church and a newly ordained priest, Father Cornelius Deep. David Maione, a freshman at Seton who also served as an altar server during the procession, said he was excited to serve with the diocese’s newest priest.

“We’re doing it for him,” Maione said of Fr. Deep. “It’s his first time doing this as a priest.”

Maione said he also enjoyed the camaraderie of serving with his classmates and other students during the event.

“A lot of people who don’t usually altar serve are part of this,” he said. “You get a lot of guys together who are part of the Catholic faith.”

Students who walked in the procession said they enjoyed being part of it.

“It’s a good tradition that we do here at Seton Catholic,” said freshman Mason Stanton. “It’s beautiful — with the Eucharist. It can bring you closer to God since you are involved in it.”

His classmate, Axel Kozak, said he was glad to participate in the procession.

“Most schools don’t get to do this,” he said. “I’m learning the importance of God.”

Allison Heiman, a sixth-grade student at St. James Middle School, said the event was meaningful to her, too.

“It’s really nice to be with my friends and to sing hymns and praise God,” she said.

Her classmate, Abigail Mars, agreed.

“It’s nice that all the schools get to be together as one and come together in Jesus’ name,” she said.

Sarah Lewis, a senior at Seton, said she enjoyed seeing students from St. James and St. John’s attend the event.

“It brings everyone together from all the schools,’’ she said.

Vanessa Mbera, a junior at Seton, said she thought the event had strengthened her faith.

“It builds relationships with God,” she said. “It’s a nice way to bring the schools together at the end of the year.”