IC apple scholars roam orchard in Lafayette

The Immaculate Conception School (Fayetteville) kindergarten classes of Maureen Pierret and Heather Cleary took their field trip to Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette where they learned about the different varieties of apples and how the bees pollinate the trees. The apples available for picking were Gala and Honeycrisp. The kindergartners were given a plastic bag to fill with the apples they picked. They also enjoyed doughnuts and apple cider for a snack after apple picking and enjoyed time in the playground before lunch. A number of parents came to help. Above, Ava Zazzara (right) and Emma Wiernik enjoy apple cider doughnuts. (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)