IC pupils bask in rustic life at Manlius farm

FAYETTEVILLE — The Immaculate Conception School first-grade class of Mary Ellen Mitscher recently went on a field trip to Our Farm in Manlius.

The pumpkin patch and produce farm has been owned and operated by the Golub family since 1985. The class enjoyed attractions such as “Boris” the trebuchet, which is 11 years old. He has launched over 1,000 pumpkins with his astounding power.

The pupils took a scenic wagon ride until arriving at a field with lots of pumpkins. They enjoyed this year’s maze in the shape of a dragonfly and learned about dragonflies; and they enjoyed the petting zoo with goats, sheep, rabbits, piglets, a mini-horse (Trixie), and a donkey (Sherman). Lastly they enjoyed a horse ride with Sweety, the farm’s newest addition. She is a worthy successor to Cody, who passed away this past winter at the ripe old age of 30 years. The classmates all got to bring a pumpkin home with them.

Pictured above are (front to back on left side) Gianni Bruno, Kate Nicholas (partly hidden), Alexandria Poulos, Sloane Newton, Cristos Aris, and Lilah Kennedy during lunch. (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)