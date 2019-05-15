IC pupils construct BioBottles representing historical figures

FAYETTEVILLE — The Immaculate Conception School fifth-grade classes of Madelyn Duffy and Corey Stone presented their BioBottle project as part of English Language Arts. The pupils researched a biographical person, made their BioBottle of the person, and then made a graded presentation to the class.

Pictured above are Thomas Dearnaley presenting his BioBottle of Henry Bergh, who founded the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; Ava Toia presenting her BioBottle of Helen Keller, who was an American author and lecturer and the first deaf-blind person to earn a bachelor of arts degree; and Sophie Oliva presenting her BioBottle of Julia Child, who was an American chef and television personality.

(Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)