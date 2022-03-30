IC School 6th-graders study countries in honor of ‘International Day’

The Immaculate Conception School sixth-grade social studies class of Madelyn Duffy presented their “International Day” project March 22. They chose their country and included 10 important elements in their poster, including the country’s capital, the president or head of state, holidays and traditions, sports or activities, places they would recommend to visit, interesting facts, and food unique to the country. They designed and created their own website using their Chromebooks during technology class. Parents were invited to attend and listen to the presentation at Dwyer Hall. (Photos courtesy Caroline. N. Agor-Calimlim)