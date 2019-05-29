St. Camillus to honor individuals, school

The Centers at St. Camillus will hold the 2019 Celebration of Service Thursday, June 6, at Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse.

Honored will be two outstanding individuals and an extraordinary school for their generous service to St. Camillus and others in the community:

• Charles “Chuck” Conole is a lifelong health-care professional who has quietly dedicated his life to the service of others; he is one of The Centers at St. Camillus’ longest and currently serving community volunteer board members and trustees.

• David Hoyne, proprietor of the popular Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub and Restaurant in Armory Square, downtown Syracuse, is equally well known for his civic works and philanthropic support of St. Baldrick’s, Irish Fest, and St. Camillus’ Red, White & Brew! benefit wine and beer tasting, among others.

• Bishop Ludden Junior/Senior High School, a.k.a. “The Gaelic Knights,” are simply the best next-door neighbors for which The Centers at St. Camillus could ever wish. From Homecoming and decorating St. Camillus’ Courtyards for the holidays, to surprise Easter-egg hunts, and performing highlights of their latest theatrical production, every intergenerational visit from Bishop Ludden brings joy and light to the lives of St. Camillus’ residents and patients.

The evening begins with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres alfresco (weather permitting), then moves indoors for a brief program of musical and personal tributes followed by informal dinner stations, and concludes outdoors once again for coffee and dessert at dusk under the stars.

Tickets to the Celebration of Service are $125 per person with proceeds benefiting The Centers at St. Camillus and affiliate Integrity Home Care Services. For more information or to make paid reservations, call (315) 703-0822, e-mail michael.connor@st-camillus.org or visit www.st-camillus.org/news-events/.