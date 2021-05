Fayetteville — Immaculate Conception School cellist Christian Lee, a fifth-grader, earned a perfect score on Level 4 at the recent New York State School Music Association Virtual Solo and Small Ensemble Festival. Each year students throughout the state play solos and are evaluated by trained judges. The students receive feedback on many categories. Christian is pictured with Muriel Bodley, the strings teacher at IC. (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)