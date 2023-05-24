IC School kindergartners celebrate Special Friends Day

Fayetteville — Immaculate Conception School kindergartners celebrated the annual Special Friends Day with a morning of singing and breakfast to honor the students’ grandparents, aunts, uncles and family friends. Rebecca Matte, the school’s music teacher, taught the students special songs to perform in church in front of their excited audience. A special breakfast, served by the room parents, was enjoyed by everyone. The students wrote something about their special friends which the teachers read at the reception and the students gave a mini flower pot with their picture as a momento. (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)