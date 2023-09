Fayetteville — The sixth-grade class of Dorene Conrad prepared, did readings and served as altar servers on Sept. 12 at Immaculate Conception School’s opening Mass of the Holy Spirit for the school year. Kindergartners to sixth graders, their parents and family as well as the church community gathered in church to celebrate. Father Thomas Ryan and Father Philip Hearn concelebrated the Mass. A sixth grader played violin as prelude to the Mass. (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)