IC School roams with the “lions”

The Immaculate Conception School Drama Club presented “The Lion King” musical June 7 at Chittenango High School. Seventy students from kindergarten to sixth grade participated as actors and stage crew. They had been rehearsing for months. The musical was directed and produced by music teacher Denise Velardi, pre-K teacher Natalie Stansbury, and fourth-grade teacher Janet Kirkgasser. Many parent volunteers gave their time to help before and during the show. (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)