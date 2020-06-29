In memoriam: Father John E. Fetcho

Father John E. Fetcho. (Sun archive photo)

Catholic Sun staff report

Father John E. Fetcho, a priest of the diocese for more than 50 years, died June 26. He was 83 years old.

Father Fetcho’s home parish was St. Brigid’s in Syracuse. He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Syracuse in 1955, and went on to study at Le Moyne College, the Catholic University of America, and Notre Dame University. After completing his seminary work at St. Andrew’s and St. Bernard’s Seminaries in Rochester, he was ordained on May 16, 1964.

Father Fetcho’s ministry included service as parochial vicar at St. Patrick’s in Binghamton and at St. Margaret’s in Mattydale; director of the Endicott Faith Center for students at Union-Endicott High School; and pastor of St. Ambrose in Endicott, St. Vincent de Paul in Vestal, and Our Lady of Peace in Syracuse. He also served on the diocesan Vocation Committee and Priest Personnel Committee and as chaplain to the Nocturnal Adoration Society in Binghamton, Johnson City, and Endicott.

Looking back on his 50 years as a priest in 2014, Father Fetcho told the Catholic Sun, “I am grateful to all the priests and parishioners for their prayerful support and examples of a strong Catholic faith. I am thankful for my parents and the religious Sisters of St. Joseph who taught me in grammar and high school.”

Funeral arrangements for Father Fetcho follow:

Reception of the Body:

Tuesday, June 30

3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Peace Church, 203 Halcomb St., Lakeland



Calling Hours:

Tuesday, June 30

4 and 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Peace Church, 203 Halcomb St., Lakeland



Evening Prayer for the Dead

Tuesday, June 30

7 p.m.

Our Lady of Peace Church, 203 Halcomb St., Lakeland



Mass of Christian Burial

Wednesday, July 1

10:30 a.m.

Our Lady of Peace Church, 203 Halcomb St., Lakeland