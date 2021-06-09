In memoriam Father Richard G. Tucker

Father Richard G. Tucker, a priest of the diocese for more than 60 years, died May 31. He was 94 years old.

Prior to studying for the priesthood, Father Tucker served in the Navy in World War II. Ordained Feb. 3, 1958, Father Tucker served parishes in Oswego, East Syracuse, and Syracuse. He retired in 1986.

Calling hours will be held June 10 at Most Holy Rosary Church, Syracuse, 4-7 p.m., followed by the Vigil for a Deceased Priest at 7 p.m. Father Tucker’s funeral Mass will be celebrated June 11 at Most Holy Rosary Church at 10 a.m.

A remembrance of Father Tucker’s life and ministry will appear in next week’s edition.