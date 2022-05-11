In memoriam: Sister Kathleen Ann Mathew Osbelt, OSF

Sister Kathleen Osbelt, OSF, died May 4, 2022, at Francis House, the home for the terminally ill that she had founded in 1991 in Syracuse.

Sister was born in Syracuse, to Roy M. and Anna Mae Osbelt. She was 71 years of age and had been a Sister of St. Francis for 52 years. She grew up as a member of Holy Trinity Parish and after graduating from Assumption Academy in June 1968, entered the Sisters of St. Francis in September of the same year. In June 1969 Kathleen was invested with the habit of St. Francis and received the name of Sister Ann Mathew.

Sister received a bachelor’s degree in education from Marywood College in Scranton, Pa., and a master’s degree in pastoral ministry from Boston College. In May 2001, Le Moyne College awarded Sister Kathleen an honorary doctorate for outstanding compassion and service to the terminally ill.

She began her ministry of service to others as an elementary school teacher in New York and New Jersey. After this she returned to Syracuse as Pastoral Minister at St. Joseph Hospital Health Center followed by a four-year term as General Secretary for the Sisters of St. Francis. At this point in her life, Sister felt strongly called to the ministry of caring for the terminally ill and comforting the families of those who love them.

In 1991, she founded Francis House, a ministry in which she lovingly worked for 32 years. Sister Kathleen also worked in Community Service as the Director of Franciscan Sponsored Ministries and later as Coordinator of the Franciscan Villa Construction.

