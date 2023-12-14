InterFaith Works hosts evening of prayer and reflection

Faith leaders across Central New York come together in solidarity

By Eileen Jevis

Staff writer

Christians, Jews, Muslims, Methodists, Buddhists, Baptists and Episcopalians are just some of the faith leaders who gathered on Dec. 5 at Onondaga Community College to stand unified for peace and nonviolence across the world. The program, Faiths United for Peace, was emceed by Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter, director of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue and Action for Interfaith Works, and Rev. Dr. Peter Shidemantle, representing the Presbyterian Church (USA).

The InterFaith Works Roundtable made up of clergy and faith leaders from Central New York’s many different faith traditions and faith-based organizations has more than 30 members. As the moral and spiritual voice of InterFaith Works, the body has been meeting every month for 47 years to build bridges of understanding and work on issues of faith, hope and justice among the people of our community.

Father John Rose represents the Diocese of Syracuse. He said that after the breakout of the war in the Middle East in October between Israel and Hamas, the Roundtable members engaged in conversation about the conflict. “We all shared feelings of sadness, disbelief and outrage over what was happening. Many spoke of feeling powerless and helpless,” said Father Rose. He said that like so many others across the world, local faith leaders sent heartfelt prayers to all those who were suffering, especially vulnerable citizens in both Israel and Palestine, particularly children, women and the elderly and those being held hostage. “Knowing we were all praying for peace and to end the hatred and violence that is so prevalent throughout the world, we thought it might be helpful to invite members of all our many diverse faith communities to gather in prayer and solidarity for peace,” he said.

“Prayer can play a vital role in a national crisis because it provides individuals with solace and comfort during difficult times,” added Bishop Matthews-Carter. “Prayer is centering and has the capacity to connect people with the concept of the Divine power. It provides a sense of peace and hope, helping people cope with the challenges before them.”

Bishop Matthews-Carter said that by finding common ground with others, we form important relationships to help with the journey of healing. “Adding a human touch is also powerful — a hug, a hand on the shoulder, and the warmth of someone’s presence goes a long way in turbulent times.”

During his reflection and prayer, Rev. Timothy Hannon of the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York, and Rector of Christ Church, talked about the need to reach out beyond our country to those in crises. “Reach out with a sense of touch to those grieving spirits,” he said. “Touch the spirits of those that are scared, especially the children who don’t understand what is happening. Send out hope for all people to the ends of the earth and beyond so that we may see peace in our times.”

Rev. Hannon said he was impressed with the number of different faith traditions present and the many prayer expressions shared — from singing with a guitar to chanting in Arabic. “In the presence of such diversity, there was unity in the very idea of prayer. We talked to our Creator or the force we see at the center of existence in the hope of achieving peace. The similarity of shared prayer is a foundation we can all stand on.”

Father Rose said coming together as one people to unite our hearts in prayer and affirm the dignity of all people was the mission of the evening’s event. “We don’t believe violence is the answer to conflict. Violence creates more violence. The alternative is to do acts of compassion, love and kindness in our own spheres.” He said mercy is the primary teaching of all major faiths. “We can all be merciful. We are called to be voices of hope.”

“I hope that things like the Roundtable and the prayer and reflection service show people the light that already exists in the world,” said Rev. Hannon. “We don’t need to recreate the wheel. Evil is already being fought with love and prayer.”