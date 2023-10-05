It’s official — Father Hage installed as pastor

“Good things come to those who wait,” the saying goes. Father Jason Hage would agree!

The pastoral announcement that Father Hage was leaving Route 20 Catholic and heading to Mary Mother of our Savior Parish came in June. While he did make the move over the summer, this past weekend he was officially installed as pastor of the Utica church.

Children from Notre Dame Elementary School took part in the special occasion by altar serving, singing and even serving as an usher. The message of the people: “God Bless Father Jason!”

Enjoy the photos of the occasion.