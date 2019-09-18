Juhanna Rogers, Ph.D., named 2019 ‘Mover & Shaker’

Juhanna Rogers, Ph.D., will be honored with the “Mover & Shaker” award at Catholic Charities of Onondaga County’s annual Salt City Shaker Oct. 24.

The “Mover & Shaker” award is presented to a community leader who lives out the agency’s mission of promoting human development and working to improve life in Syracuse for all residents.

Dr. Rogers is a motivational speaker, commentator, artist, and education activist who is dedicated to empowering others both personally and professionally. As Director of Community Engagement & Empowerment at CenterState CEO and host of the web series “Behind the Woman,” Dr. Rogers works to ensure that all members of the community have a chance to be heard and succeed. It was recently announced that “Behind the Woman,” which focuses on the stories of local women, will partner with WCNY to bring the show to television.

The Salt City Shaker is a networking event that shares information about the programs of Catholic Charities of Onondaga County. The event will be held at the CNY Community Foundation on October 24 from 5:30– 7:30 p.m. and will feature food made by the agency’s Culinary Arts for Self-Sufficiency program (CASS). CASS trains people in industrial cooking and soft skills to help them find jobs and break the cycle of poverty. All proceeds benefit the programs of Catholic Charities of Onondaga County.

Tickets are $40 or two for $70. Sponsorship opportunites are available. For more information, visit www.ccoc.us/saltcity2019 or call 315-362-7695.