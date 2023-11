The Knights of Columbus Council from St. John the Evangelist Church, Camden, recently gave away five cases of brand-new coats to local schoolchildren!

Pictured are K. of C. representative Tom Hickey and Father John F. Hogan Jr. with Arron Ferretti and other school representatives at Camden Middle School with some of the many coats.

St. John’s thanks the Knights for their generosity to the community. (Submitted photo)