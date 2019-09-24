Le Moyne College Jazzuits, Solvay High School Vocal Jazz Ensemble, others to celebrate Mister Rogers’ anniversary with third musical performance

The Le Moyne College Jazzuits, under the direction of Carol Jacobe, and the Office of Campus Ministry, under the direction of Tom Andino, will present a third performance of their recent musical collaboration celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” on Sun., Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.) at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 301 Ash St., Syracuse.

Guest artists Ronnie Leigh, Central New York’s legendary jazz singer, and New York City arranger, composer, and jazz pianist Scott Arcangel are returning for this performance along with various local instrumentalists. New for this performance will be the exciting addition of Solvay High School’s Vocal Jazz Ensemble, directed by CJ Oliver, and a cameo by Dr. David Rudari, Professor of Music at OCC.

Ronnie Leigh, who is the founder and artistic director of “Jazz In The City,” has been impressing audiences for years from Syracuse to Seattle, and from New York City to Istanbul, giving leadership and a distinctive flair to the bands he has performed with. Leigh has shared the stage with The Drifters, Pat Metheny, The Yellowjackets, David Benoit, Special EFX, Spyro Gyra, David Sanborn, Tom Scott, Etta Jones and Jon Hendricks, as well as the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra. Though primarily a jazz interpreter, he has a variety of musical interests; he recently released a debut album on Eiffel Records with his own band, Prime Time Funk. The Jazzuits have had the opportunity to share the stage with Ronnie for several years.

Pianist, composer, and arranger Scott Arcangel writes for and performs with a variety of jazz and commercial groups. Based in New York, his music is performed regularly by big bands, small groups, high school and collegiate jazz ensembles, as well as artists around the world. His recent notable arrangements have been for Claudio Roditi, Stefon Harris, The Boston Pops Orchestra — and most recently, a collaboration between the Manhattan School of Music and trumpeter Jon Faddis. Arcangel has extensive experience as a performer and educator, and has presented clinics on arranging, improvisation, and ensemble performance at colleges, festivals, and music conferences — including recent presentations and performances at the Jazz Education Network’s 2016, 2017 & 2018 conferences.

The program will feature music heard on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” newly arranged by Arcangel and Jacobe. Songs such as “What Do You Do With the Mad That You Feel?” and “There Are Many Ways to Say I Love You” will be sung by individual members of the Jazzuits and Solvay High School’s Vocal Jazz ensemble, and large combined ensemble numbers will feature classics like “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” “It’s You I Like,” and “It’s Such A Good Feeling.” Other musicians include Andrew Carroll, piano; Dr. Dan Skidmore, guitar; Joe Lorenz, bass; Maggie Mercer, Tracy Berner, Katie Ta, and Matt Ulrich, strings; and Joe Riposo, flute and sax.

The concert is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit Cathedral Academy at Pompei and the Mister Rogers Foundation.