Lenten musical production in Utica to include Ukrainian singers

A group of Ukrainian singers will grace a Lenten musical production Friday, March 25, in Utica.

St. Joseph–St. Patrick Church has been temporarily closed due to damage from a summer storm, so the event will be held instead at 7 p.m. at Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish at 2222 Genesee St., said Andrew Siuta, organist, liturgical coordinator and music director at St. Joseph–St. Patrick Church.

Featured will be the choirs of St. Joseph–St. Patrick; St. Joseph’s Church, Lee Center; Scott Rutledge, director; Jennifer Evans Fitzgibbon, accompanist; Dominic Fiacco, organist; and the Heavenstar Ukrainian Trio. A free-will offering will be taken for those suffering in Ukraine.