The Bishop Ludden varsity girls basketball team is headed to the Section III championship game following a 70-66 win over second seed Indian River on Feb. 28 at the SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.

Senior guard Kaitlyn Kibling had a career-best 41 points in the effort. Third-seeded Ludden awaited the winner of the #1 Auburn vs. #4 Jamesville-Dewitt to see who they will play Saturday afternoon at SRC.