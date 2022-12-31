Two diocesan Masses marking the passing of Benedict XVI are scheduled

Two special Masses honoring the late Pope emeritus Benedict XVI are planned for the coming week in Syracuse:

* A Diocesan Memorial Mass for Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 12 Noon on Wednesday, January 4th.

* At the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Syracuse — the only Papal Basilica in our Diocese– a Mass will be offered for the late Pope on Thursday, January 5 at 12:10 p.m.

