Missionary pens poem in honor of ‘people struggling to live’

Father Michael Bassano, a Binghamton native who is serving in South Sudan, emailed the Sun recently with his latest poem.

A Maryknoll missionary, Father Bassano is the Catholic chaplain in the United Nations Protection of Civilians (POC) camp outside the town of Malakal in the northeastern part of South Sudan, which has endured a civil war.

The situation in the country, he said, “is uncertain as the opposition leader does not wish to join the transitional government on Nov. 12. … It looks like we are moving towards a time of uncertainty as to what will happen. We hope and pray for peace in South Sudan.”

Father Bassano also wrote: “Enclosed is another poem that reflects how we are cradled in God’s arms, especially the people of South Sudan who long for peace.”

Cradled

Beautiful little child

Caressed in Mother’s arms

Lovely sweet affection

Protection from Life’s harms

Securely embraced

Knowing She is there

Smiling and pleased

Resting without care

Remembering those moments

Of long, long ago

Where peace prevailed

And kindness did show

Time does fly

As years go by

Wondering still

And asking ‘why?’

Lessons not learned

From war and greed

People struggling to live

From bondage freed

Change the world

By your presence here

Making a difference

Conquering all fear

Cradled in God’s arms

Immanent yet transcendent above

Wrapping me gently

In your safe mantle of love

(based on Isaiah 40:11/Psalms 131)

Mike Bassano, Oct. 8, 2019