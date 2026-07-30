Modeling Christian discipleship

Godparents serve as spiritual mentors and models of faith

A committed godparent is someone who prays for a child, remains involved in the child’s life, encourages participation in the sacramental life of the Church, and helps the child recognize God’s presence and action in everyday life. This explanation by Father Jason Hage, pastor of Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish in Utica, succinctly and clearly describes the role of a godparent.

“When parents are choosing godparents, I often encourage them to think less about who would be honored by being asked and more about who will help their child become a saint,” said Fr. Jason. “The Church’s requirements are not arbitrary rules; they are meant to ensure that the child has someone who can authentically accompany them in the Catholic faith.”

On its website, Transfiguration Church in Syracuse states, “To be a godparent is both an honor and an awesome responsibility, as it calls one to draw even deeper into the heart of Christ to gain wisdom in guiding the spiritual life of the candidate in the ways of Christ and His Church. The godparent, together with the parents, must be willing to help the baptized grow in love for Christ and neighbor. By word and example, the godparent will encourage the candidate to live the Christian life and fulfill faithfully the obligations connected with it (cf. Code of Canon, c872). Godparents need to have received the Sacrament of Confirmation and be practicing Catholics. Church law permits two godparents for Baptism. Only one is necessary. If two are chosen, there will be one of each sex (cf. Code of Canon law, c.873).”

For Ryan and Elaine Harrigan, those qualities above guided their choice of godparents for their children, ages 4 and 11 months. They chose adults who would lead their children toward God and encourage them throughout their lives. “We selected family members because we are fortunate to be very close to our siblings, and we were all raised Catholic, so we share similar values,” Elaine said. “But our biggest priority was choosing people we felt were great examples of living in a Christ-like, loving, and faithful way.”

Both sets of godparents were chosen because of their close bonds with the children. Elaine said she and her husband expect them to serve as a moral compass, encourage their children to become the best versions of themselves, and help them become the people God created them to be. “We want them to help our children deepen their faith and spirituality both by example and by teaching them about their faith.”

Mike and Molly Taft, parishioners of Mary, Mother of Our Savior, said they chose godparents who they believe will truly lead by example in the faith and strive to build their relationship with God throughout their lifetimes. They, too, looked to their families when selecting godparents for their children. “Within our families are people we love the most and know the best,” said Molly. “We hope that our daughter would have a special relationship with her aunt and uncle and learn firsthand how important faith is within a family.”

Just as important, said Molly, is the expectation that the godparents talk openly about their faith with their daughter. “We do not expect that they try to be perfect but rather show our daughter that the way to heaven is through struggle, God’s forgiveness, trusting in God, and surrender.”

Father Jason added that one of the most important responsibilities of a godparent is authentic accompaniment. “Baptism is not simply a moment; it is the beginning of a lifelong journey of discipleship. … In many ways, a godparent serves as a spiritual mentor, helping a young person learn what it means to be a disciple of Jesus,” he said.

Father Jason said that baptism creates opportunities not only for the child, but also for parents, godparents, relatives, and parish communities to deepen their own faith. The conversations and relationships that emerge around baptism often become opportunities for evangelization and renewed discipleship, he explained. “One of the greatest lessons I have learned in the priesthood is that people grow in faith through relationships. Evangelization is most effective when it is personal, relational, and rooted in authentic accompaniment.”

“The goal of baptism is not simply to make someone Catholic on paper, but to help them become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ,” said Fr. Jason. “Baptism is an opportunity for the Christian community to walk with someone, support them, and help them encounter the living Christ. That is why every baptism gives me hope. It is a reminder that God continues to call people to Himself and that the work of evangelization continues — one relationship at a time.”