Mr. Decker, man of many hats, directing traffic yet again at Blessed Sacrament School

Robert Decker, facilities manager for Blessed Sacrament School along with the parish, rectory, and convent, has been directing parent traffic behind the school for over 20 years, making sure the children from three-year-olds through sixth-graders get safely into the building.

Mr. Decker “wears many hats” for his job, but he is noted by the students for the many hats he actually wears, depending on the season or just the day. The students love Mr. Decker and his funny hats.

Last school year, Tiny Eagle (three-year-old) Blessed Sacrament pupil Zoe Jones wanted a hat just like Decker’s, and her mom, Kimberly Martin, who took this photo, found one for her. Little Zoe proudly posed for her mom, holding Mr. Decker’s STOP sign as they wore matching caps.

Mr. Decker is an alumnus of Blessed Sacrament, as are his siblings and parents. His sister Mary Lynn Giacobbe is the Blessed Sacrament music teacher.

Mr. Decker is especially looking forward to his Blessed Sacrament traffic duties this year as he will be greeting, along with the other students, four of his own granddaughters, ages four to nine. And this year, Zoe is a pre-K student.

Submitted by Joan Decker