Monsignor John Putano was selected as the Grand Marshal of Binghamton’s Columbus Day Parade. He is pictured with Binghamton Mayor Rich David, left, and former Binghamton Mayor Rich Bucci, who was chairman of the Parade Committee. Msgr. Putano, the pastor of the Binghamton Parishes of St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Patrick, was presented “The Key to the City” for his years of dedicated service to the residents of the Southern Tier. (Photo courtesy Rich Bucci)