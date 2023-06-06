Services scheduled for Msgr. Eugene Yennock; humbly served the people of God for 73 years

June 6,2023 Services have been scheduled for Monsignor Eugene M. Yennock who passed away early this morning.

Danielle Cummings, diocesan Chancellor and Director of Communications issued this statement earlier today:

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the death of Msgr. Eugene Yennock, who died early Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023. He was 97 years old and marked his 73rd anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood this past Saturday. We are most grateful for Msgr. Yennock’s faithful service, mentorship and leadership as a priest and his caring ministry among so many people throughout the diocese.”

All of the arrangements will take place at St. Daniel Church, 3004 Court Street, Syracuse where Mosgr Yennock served as pastor for 40 years. They are as follows :

Sunday, June 11th

Visitation will take place from 4pm-6:30pm. The Vigil for a Deceased Priest will be at 7pm.

Monday, June 12th

Calling Hours for Clergy will take place from 8:30am-9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am.

Interment in Assumption Cemetery will follow the Mass.

Please keep Monsignor Yennock, his family and friends and the St. Daniel’s community in your thoughts and prayers.

The Catholic Sun will will provide ongoing, additional coverage on this website and via Facebook and Instagram. We will provide a full report in our next available print edition on June 22.