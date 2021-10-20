New editor-in-chief of Sun offers blend of experiences

Dear readers and supporters of the Catholic Sun,

I am Deacon Tom Cuskey and I thank you for this humble (and exciting!) opportunity to introduce myself to you as the new editor-in-chief of the Catholic Sun. I have previously served on the Sun’s board of directors as chairperson and worked in local weekly community publishing for more than 30 years. Most of that time was spent with the Scotsman Press where I held a number of positions, starting with sales account manager, moving up the ladder to eventually serve as publisher. I was ordained a permanent deacon in 2010 and spent these past several years as a pastoral associate at Christ the King and Pope John XXIII parishes in Liverpool. I also humbly serve as Director of Deacon Formation for the diocese so I bring a unique blend of secular and diocesan experiences to the Sun that I pray will serve the publication well as we move forward.

I am excited to work with our staff and the diocesan team to help deliver to you an interesting, informative and spiritually uplifting newspaper that serves each parish, county and region in our diocese. Ultimately, of course, we must contribute to the diocesan mission: to evangelize and spread the Gospel to all!

Communications is a two-way street; please let me know what we can do to better serve you. I look forward to that opportunity. May God bless us all in our efforts!

Deacon Tom Cuskey