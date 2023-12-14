No ‘Humbug’ here!

Retreat House fundraiser garners generous support

By Charlie Young

Contributing writer

Even Scrooge couldn’t sour this Christmas gathering.

Patrons and supporters of Christ the King Retreat House in Syracuse turned out in full force to enjoy a Christmas tradition and raise funds for a very worthwhile institution. Syracuse Stage was the Sunday afternoon setting recently for Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and the retreat house took advantage of the opportunity to join in the spirit. Their annual fundraiser featured special accommodations and refreshments for those who purchased tickets as part of the retreat house contingent. About 120 people participated in the fundraiser which exceeded expectations according to Joan Spector, retreat house director.

Retreat house Director Joan Spector welcomes patrons to Syracuse Stage. Marketing Director Barb Shepard shows off some of the 30 gift baskets raffled during the matinee.

“The support that Christ the King is receiving from patrons and people that are in the community is phenomenal,” she said. Additionally, sponsors and donors generously supported the effort, most visibly in the form of 30 gift baskets that were raffled off as part of the afternoon program.

“We’re very thankful for them,” added Marketing Director Barb Shepard. “And there’s some really fun gift baskets there. We have courtside seats to SU and more. So, it’s fun, a lot of fun.” Staff and volunteers were on hand to make the annual affair a success. “What we’re trying to do is have a family fun event that everyone can enjoy,” Shepard said.

Christ the King Retreat and Conference Center exists to provide an environment and opportunities for spiritual enrichment as well as personal and professional growth in a creative space. All who seek healing, inner peace and transformation are welcomed. Their stated mission is to enable people to recharge, renew and refocus. Their hope is that people can reflect, connect and grow.

Visit https://ctkretreat.com/ for more information on programs, events and services.