Notre Dame sisters selected for leadership conference in D.C.

This July, sisters Amelia and Briana Fields from Rome, N.Y., will join other outstanding middle school students from across the nation at the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.

The sisters will be entering the seventh grade together this fall at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica to continue their academic advancement in math and science.

The conference is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. Envision strives to help next-generation leaders discover their passion, explore a future career, and realize the power of their potential to impact the world around them.

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.

The Fields sisters were nominated by Courtney Johnson, their former fifth-grade teacher at Notre Dame Elementary School, for their academic excellence and strong leadership potential.

Amelia is considered a natural leader and role model amongst her peers and teachers. Briana’s academic talent has led her to move up a grade to be with her older sister, whom she considers her best friend. Outside of academics, Amelia and Briana like soccer, basketball, and swimming.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Amelia and Briana to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs.

“At the Junior National Young Leaders Conference (JrNYLC), students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”