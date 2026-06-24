Notre Dame’s Faith Wall of Fame dedicated to longtime theology teacher

Alumnus Father Ben Schrantz is first member to be inducted

On the evening of Notre Dame Catholic Schools’ June 4 Baccalaureate Mass for the Class of 2026, another special event took place — the dedication of Notre Dame’s newly established Faith Wall of Fame to the memory of Michael Zasa, a cherished, longtime theology teacher at the school who recently died after a courageous and faithful battle with brain cancer.

“Michael spent years teaching our students not just the tenets of our faith, but how to live them with joy and resilience,” said Rick Hensel, principal of Notre Dame Jr/Sr High School, in a June 3 press release. “Even during his illness, Michael remained a beacon of hope and strength for our entire school community. This Faith Wall of Fame ensures that his legacy of service, intellect, and deep love for Christ will inspire future generations of students.”

Following the dedication, the school inducted the first member of the Michael J. Zasa Faith Wall of Fame: Father Ben Schrantz, an esteemed alumnus of the Notre Dame Class of 2012. He is also the parochial vicar for the Baldwinsville Community Parishes, who just celebrated his second year of priesthood in May. Father Ben is being recognized for his outstanding commitment to his vocation and his ongoing spiritual leadership in the diocese.

Mr. Zasa was Fr. Ben’s Morality teacher in 10th grade and World Religions teacher as a senior. He had a way of making faith applicable and tangible, Father said, by taking complicated topics of the faith and presenting them in a relatable way, helping high school students grasp concepts that might otherwise seem beyond their reach.

“He cared about his students, always laughing, always making sure you were okay,” Father Ben recalled. “When I went off to seminary, he would always ask how I was doing, checking in on me and my seminary journey.”

“Having Father Ben as our inaugural inductee is incredibly fitting,” Hensel said. “As a former student who answered the call to the priesthood, he embodies the exact spiritual excellence and commitment to service that this wall was created to celebrate.”

The evening also served as the school’s annual senior awards ceremony.

Notre Dame Catholic Schools Mission

Notre Dame Catholic Schools provide a Catholic co-educational program in a diverse and nurturing environment where critical thinking and academic excellence are cultivated. Welcoming families of all faiths, Notre Dame is dedicated to developing each student’s individual academic, spiritual, and personal gifts so they may become responsible church and community leaders whose lives are rooted in Christian values.