Obituary Sister Anne Theresa Brown, CSJ

Sister Anne Theresa Brown, CSJ (Sister Mary Joachim), 92, died Nov. 26, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for 73 years.

Sister Anne was born on April 2, 1927, in Syracuse, the youngest daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Gagan Brown. After graduating from St. Patrick’s High School, Syracuse, she entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Troy on March 19, 1946; she professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1951. Sister Anne completed her undergraduate studies in elementary education from The College of Saint Rose and her graduate studies in education from SUNY at Cortland.

For 36 years, Sister Anne taught kindergarten and Grades 1 and 2 in schools in the Albany and Syracuse dioceses and also taught English as a second language in Utica. In the Syracuse Diocese, she served at St. Patrick’s School, Binghamton; Blessed Sacrament, St. John the Baptist, and St. Anthony’s Schools, Syracuse; and St. John the Evangelist School, New Hartford. After completing her teaching career, Sister Anne spent nearly 20 years as a parish minister at St. Paul’s Parish, Whitesboro; Blessed Sacrament Parish, Utica; and St. Mary’s Parish, Clinton.

Sister Anne lived her life with unwavering devotion to faith, family, and community. Proud of her Irish heritage, she indeed had the gift of gab, a passion for telling stories, and an unmistakable loyalty to all she held dear. She enjoyed family gatherings where she was an organizer of games and a connector of hearts.

An excellent and high-energy kindergarten teacher, Sister Anne was creative, patient, flexible, and innovative. As a parish minister, she was competent and compassionate, especially in providing pastoral care to the sick, the homebound, and the bereaved. To young family members, students and the elderly alike, Sister Anne passed on her love of basketball, especially Syracuse University basketball. Sister Anne was a dedicated Sister of St. Joseph who reflected the call of the congregation to bring God’s unifying and reconciling love to the world, and she did so with great gusto.

Sister Anne is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families in the Utica and Syracuse areas and beyond; several cousins; and the Sisters of St. Joseph. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Raymond Brown; and four sisters, Dorothy Sheehan, Margaret Kelly, Mary Grobsmith, and Virginia Caricco.

Sister Anne’s Mass of Christian Burial was held in the chapel of the Provincial House on Dec. 4. Donations in Sister Anne’s memory may be made to the Development Office, Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, N.Y., 12110.