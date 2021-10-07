Obituary: Sister Barbara Garland, S.C.

Sister Barbara Garland, S.C. (formerly Sister Mary Hugh), 85, a Sister of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, died on Sept. 5, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Healthcare & Rehab Center in Cedar Grove, N.J.

Sister Barbara was born in New York, N.Y., the daughter of Hugh and Mary (Gibbs) Garland. She entered the Sisters of Charity on Sept. 6, 1956, and was a member for 65 years.

Sister Barbara graduated from the College of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, N.J. with a BA degree in mathematics (1956) and an MA in theology (2004). She graduated with an MA in mathematics from Fordham University, Bronx, and with an M.Ed. in counselor education from Boston University.

She was a gifted teacher in three high schools in New Jersey. She served as an Associate Director of Catholic Social Services for the Diocese of Camden, N.J., and as Vicar for Personnel for the Diocese of Syracuse. She became a significant leader for NACPA (National Association for Church Personnel Administrators) and advocated for just wages and policies for all who ministered in the Church. Sister Barbara’s guidance and counseling skills enriched many lives.

She became the first Executive Director for the Conrad Hilton Fund for Sisters in Los Angeles and established the policies and processes for women religious congregations to apply for the funding for many varied ministries throughout the world. Returning to New Jersey from California, she continued her ministry at the College of Saint Elizabeth as Assistant to the President, Director of Planning, and Director of Planning and Mission Effectiveness. She was also an integral part of the International Renew Team for several years. She was Parish Coordinator at St. Patrick’s Church, Chatham (her home parish in New Jersey), for three years in the early 2000s.

Sister Barbara served the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity in other roles as well. She was a gifted writer and used her skills in service of her ministries and the Congregation. Her latest project was doing oral histories of members of the Congregation, and she was very excited to be doing this.

Also, Sister Barbara loved books and generously shared her eclectic library. Traveling was another joy. She particularly enjoyed her trips with her cousin Barbara Fitzgerald of Newfoundland.

She is survived by the Sisters of Charity, her cousin Barbara and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Hugh, and brother, William.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Barbara was set for Sept. 16 in Holy Family Chapel, Convent Station, N.J., followed by burial at Holy Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, tributes in her memory may be sent to the Sisters of Charity Development Office, P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, N.J., 07961.