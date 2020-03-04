Obituary Sister Mary Cepha Euell, P.V.M.I.

Sister Mary Cepha Euell, P.V.M.I., died Feb. 23, 2020, at Marycrest Convent, Monroe, N.Y. She was 95. For 69 years she was a Parish Visitor of Mary Immaculate.

From 1987 to 2006, Sister Mary Cepha worked in Religious Education and Family Visitation for St. John the Baptist Church, Rome, N.Y.

Sister Mary Cepha was born July 29, 1924, in the Bronx. She entered the religious order on Dec. 8, 1950; professed her first vows on July 2, 1952; and professed her final vows on July 2, 1955.

She earned her undergraduate degree in communications and elementary education at Hunter College in New York City; and her graduate degree in theology at the University of Dayton. She won a summer scholarship to Dayton for an article on “Recruiting Teachers.”

She also served in the Bronx; West Haven, Conn.; and Raritan, N.J. Since 2006, she was in retirement at Marycrest Convent.

Sister Mary Cepha’s funeral Mass was Feb. 28 at Marycrest, and burial followed at Assumption Cemetery at Marycrest.