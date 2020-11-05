Obituary Sister Paula Jude Egan, CSJ 

Sister Paula Jude Egan, CSJ, 86, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham, N.Y. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for 65 years.

Sister Paula, the former Patricia Ann Egan, was born Aug. 24, 1934, in Syracuse, daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice Connors Egan. After graduating from St. Brigid’s Elementary School and St. Patrick’s High School, Syracuse, she worked as an operator for New York Telephone Company. On March 19, 1955, Sister Paula entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in Troy, N.Y.; she professed final vows on Aug. 6, 1962.

Sister Paula received a bachelor’s degree in social studies from The College of Saint Rose and a master’s degree in theology from Marquette University. In addition, she received certification in pastoral counseling and further studies in theology at Catholic University, Fairfield University, and Villanova University. Sister Paula spent her first 15 years as a Sister of St. Joseph teaching in elementary schools in the Albany and Syracuse dioceses. In the Syracuse Diocese, she taught at St. Mary’s School, Oswego.

In 1972, she began a 35-year career in religious education and parish ministry in the Syracuse Diocese at St. Joseph’s Parish, Oswego; St. Joseph’s Parish, Lee Center; the Religious Education Office, Rome; and St. Rose of Lima Parish, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, and St. Ann’s Parish, all in Syracuse. In addition, Sister Paula served as a regional superior for the Albany Province of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.

To Sister Paula prayer, community, and ministry to God’s people gave focus and direction to her life. Her greatest joy was serving “the dear neighbor” as a Sister of St. Joseph. Generosity in sharing her time and talents was second nature to Sister Paula, and saying “yes” was always her ready answer. As a teacher, catechist, religious educator, pastoral associate, workshop presenter, religious superior and facilitator, Sister Paula was gentle, kind, competent, compassionate, and thoughtful. Those blessed with her friendship knew it was a “forever” gift. Sister Paula leaves us a legacy of tenderness, goodness, and generosity of spirit, and we will miss her dearly.

Sister Paula is survived by her nephew, Edward Felicia; her cousins, especially Barbara Sherlock and John and Carolyn Connors; many friends; and her beloved Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary E. Felicia.

Due to the continued health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or funeral services for Sister Paula at this time. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.