Order of Malta brings ‘light and joy’ to seniors

Submitted by Joan Cincotta, DM

On Sunday, Nov. 24, the Syracuse Region of the Order of Malta served a Thanksgiving dinner to the residents of Malta House and Malta Manor, a nursing home in North Syracuse. About 60 residents took part in the meal; those unable to come to the dining room had dinner brought to their rooms.

The tables were set with themed placemats, napkins, cups, and cutlery with centerpieces of pilgrim hats, fall leaves, colorful stars, and cobs of corn.

The menu was typical Thanksgiving fare: turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, green beans and cranberry sauce with pumpkin pie and apple crisp for dessert.

The meal was catered by Karen’s Catering and everyone remarked on how delicious everything was! The nurses and aides confided that the residents look forward to this event every year.

The Syracuse Region of the Order of Malta holds monthly birthday parties at Malta House serving lunch/dinner to the residents and ending with cake and ice cream and a rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song sung by members of the Order and residents in celebration of any residents who may have celebrated their birthdays that month. This is another event that the residents look forward to and enjoy.

We are thankful to the children and grandchildren of members who come and assist with serving the residents and with cleanup. The elderly greatly enjoy having the younger ones around to talk with and sing with.

The Region has celebrated its Right to Life Mass at Malta House in past years and has joined with the residents at other Mass celebrations.

Cards are sent to them for their birthday. A Fourth of July cookout is a yearly event along with a Christmas party complete with gift bags for each of the residents. They even had Irish step dancers one year for St. Patrick’s Day!

At present, our members are working with the staff — and HUD — to make improvements and update the common rooms at the entrance and the entertainment/dining area.

The Syracuse Region Order of Malta is happy to be serving the elderly in our area — happy to bring some light and joy