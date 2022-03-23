Oswego Confirmation students bring joy to Upstate cancer patients

Mar 23, 2022 | Local

Confirmation students from Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Oswego recently provided bags of self-care items to comfort care patients in the cancer-treatment center at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The students collected the self-care items and filled the 285 bags supplied by Thirty-one Gifts. Jill O’Gorman, the local Thirty-One Executive Director and a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd, delivered the donation, but as she shares, “Lots of hearts touched one project!” Thank you to all who contributed!

Related Articles


Website Proudly Supported By

Learn More