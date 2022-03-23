Oswego Confirmation students bring joy to Upstate cancer patients

Confirmation students from Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Oswego recently provided bags of self-care items to comfort care patients in the cancer-treatment center at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The students collected the self-care items and filled the 285 bags supplied by Thirty-one Gifts. Jill O’Gorman, the local Thirty-One Executive Director and a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd, delivered the donation, but as she shares, “Lots of hearts touched one project!” Thank you to all who contributed!