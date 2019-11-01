Our Lady of Pompei’s annual Election Day Spaghetti Supper to mark 70 years Nov. 5

Joe Dalfo in action at Our Lady of Pompei’s 66th annual Election Day Spaghetti Supper. (Sun photo | Chuck Wainwright)

Editor’s note: Bishop Douglas J. Lucia’s schedule in the Oct. 31 print edition of the Catholic Sun incorrectly lists the date of the Election Day Spaghetti Supper. The correct date is Nov. 5. The Sun regrets the error.

Our Lady of Pompei’s annual Election Day Spaghetti Supper will celebrate its 70th anniversary on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and organizers have a treat for attendees also celebrating 70: If you were born in 1949, bring your driver’s license or other proof of age to receive your meal for just $7 and a free take-out meal when you leave.

Each Election Day, politicians and constituents of every stripe fill the cafeteria at Cathedral Academy at Pompei, 915 North McBride St., Syracuse, to share a few handshakes and eat some really delicious food. (See highlights from years past below.)

Pompei volunteers will be dishing out the goods Nov. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The meal includes a plate piled high with spaghetti, meatballs, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Coffee and lemonade are also included; wine, beer, and soda are available for purchase. Adult meals are $10; meals for children 5 to 7 are $7; and children under 5 are free. Take-out and delivery are available by calling (315) 422-8548 or (315) 422-7163.