Out & about: February 19 through 29

February 19

Praise & Worship Mass & Healing at Sacred Heart Church, 8229 Brewerton Rd., Cicero; 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Mass and contemporary praise and worship music, with time for prayers for healing after Mass. Free. For more information, contact Deacon Ken Money at (315) 699-2752.

February 20

Theology Uncorked, presented by The Good News Center, at Hart’s Hill Inn,135 Clinton St., Whitesboro; 6:30 – 8 p.m. Theology Uncorked is a gathering of conversation for the believers, the curious, and the skeptics. It is free and open to the public — and the first glass of wine is on the house! Join us for food, drinks, and great conversation. Father Thomas R. Servatius, pastor of Historic Old St. John’s Church in Utica, will be discussing an “Overview of Matthew’s Gospel.” For more information, contact Debbie Sullivan at (315) 735-6210.

February 25

Celebrate Carnavale with Chanticleer at the Church of Our Lady of Pompei/St. Peter, 301 Ash St., Syracuse; 7-8:30 p.m. World-renowned vocal group Chanticleer will perform at the church the evening before Ash Wednesday, the last night of Carnavale. Concert will benefit the parish community. Available seats are $45 and $35. To purchase tickets, or for more information, contact Lucy Paris at (315) 422-7163.

February 29

Pro-Life Leadership Day, presented by the Office of Youth &Young Adult Ministry, at Destiny USA, 9090 Destiny USA Dr., Syracuse; 12-5 p.m. Learn simple ways to defend and communicate your pro-life beliefs! Join youth from around central New York for a day of food, fun, friends, and learning key ways to defend life. Open to youth in grades 9-12. Cost: $100. To register, visit https://events.syracusediocese.org/view/4707/pro-life-leadership-day.