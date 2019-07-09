Out & about: July 12 – August 8

July 12

Thrive at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament, 465 Clubhouse Rd., Vestal. Are you searching for something? Do you feel like you are just going through the motions? Is life wearing you down? Don’t just survive — thrive! Join us for Thrive, a night of powerful worship, prayer, Scripture, and inspiration. And of course, there’s great food afterward. Plan to come and bring a friend; all are invited! Free. For more information, contact Gretchen Matt at (607) 222-7879.

July 24-26

St. Ann Triduum at Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St., Binghamton. 7-8 p.m.

Day 1: A Service of Healing & Hope – Anointing of the Sick and Novena Prayers

Day 2: Eucharistic Holy Hour, Vespers, Novena Prayers of St. Ann & Benediction

Day 3: Solemn Mass of St. Ann with reception following in church hall.

Veneration of the relic of St. Ann each evening.

Free. For more information, contact Barbara Hill at (607) 724-1372.

August 8

15th Annual Guardian Angel Society Golf Tournament at Radisson Greens Golf Course, 8055 Potter Rd., Baldwinsville.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Golfers are invited to play Radisson Greens and tee off for Father Champlin’s Guardian Angel Society! The non-profit raises tuition assistance and educational support for at-risk youth at Cathedral Academy at Pompei, Bishop Grimes, Bishop Ludden, and CBA. The Society also provides mentorship that helps carve a path to top-tier education at all these schools. Many of Father’s kids have gone on to greater success in the world, thanks to the commitment of teachers, mentors, and benefactors of the Guardian Angel Society.

Tournament includes 18 holes of golf with a captain & crew format, cart, coffee & doughnuts, lunch at the turn, a wonderful dinner, putting contest, and fabulous basket raffles! $125 per golfer; $500 per foursome. For more information, contact Kaitlyn Cogswell at (315) 422-7218.