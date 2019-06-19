Out & About June 25 -28

June 25

Women at the Well group at The Good News Center, 10475 Cosby Manor Rd., Utica, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Have you been looking for a place or group where you could share your thoughts and experiences about God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, prayer, Scripture, or your own spiritual growth? All Christian women of any age are invited to come to Women at the Well to enrich their awareness of God in their life and become more attentive to the ways He nourishes them each day. Facilitated by Sister Mary Ellen Schopfer, CSJ, Spiritual Director, this evening becomes a time for receiving insights, as well as gaining support. Meets the last Tuesday of each month. For more information, contact Michele Jones at (315) 735-6210.

July 18

75th Anniversary of Christ the King Retreat House, 500 Brookford Rd., Syracuse, 5:30 p.m. Join CTK to celebrate 75 years of spiritual, personal, and professional growth, healing, and peace. $75 offering includes social, dinner, and tours of the house. Outdoor reception on the beautiful grounds. Comfortable attire recommended. RSVP by July 12 to (315) 446-2680 or ctkretreat@syrdio.org, or visit ctkretreat.com.

July 28

Men In Black Softball Game at Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School, Utica, 6 p.m. Priests and seminarians of the Diocese of Syracuse once again present this opportunity for family fun and a special way to promote and raise awareness of vocations to the priesthood. Free.