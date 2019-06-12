Out & about: June 13 – June 22

June 15

Formation for Ministry Alumni Gathering at St. Patrick Parish House, 59 Keibel Rd., Whitney Point, 9:30-11 a.m. Since 1982 the Formation for Ministry Program has commissioned over 1,600 lay ministers to serve in parish ministry. In celebration of all who have served and continue to serve, the Office of Formation for Ministry, in collaboration with Sr. Laura Bufano, CSJ, Office of Pastoral Leadership, is hosting a series of gatherings for all alumni. All who have been through the program — active, inactive, or retired — are invited to attend. These events will give alumni an opportunity to rekindle relationships with others who have been through Formation for Ministry and serve as the beginning of a conversation about how the diocese can continue to support lay ministers after commissioning. For more information, contact Eileen Ziobrowski at (315) 470-1491.

June 17

Embrace at Our Lady of Lourdes (Seton Room), 2 Barton Ave., Utica, 6-9 p.m. A fun, practical evening discussing real issues in marriage with marriage veterans Chris and Linda Padgett. The event takes place at 6 p.m. and includes dinner and drinks. Tickets $20 per couple; purchase at eventbrite.com. Contact Theresa Wheatley at (315) 472-6754 ext. 3 to pay via check. Contact the Parish Office with any further questions: (315) 724-3155 or llourdes@dreamscape.com.

June 22

Horizons of Hope: Annual Day of Renewal for the Separated and Divorced at Christ the King Retreat House, 500 Brookford Rd., Syracuse, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. An uplifting keynote, empowering workshops, and small group sharing will equip you to move forward. Workshops include: Helping Our Children, Discerning a Path Forward, Money Matters, What’s Happening to Me? and more. You will have an opportunity to talk 1:1 with a priest and attend an inspiring liturgy. Registration is $45 and includes a delicious lunch, fellowship, keynote, and the workshops of your choice. Scholarships are available to make the experience affordable for all. To register, purchase a ticket at eventbrite.com or reach out to Deacon Dean Brainard at (315) 472-6754 or dbrainard@syrdio.org.