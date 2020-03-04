Out & about: March 7 through 28

March 7

Chicken & Biscuit Benefit Dinner at St. Michael/St. Peter’s Church, 4782 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse; 4-7 p.m. All proceeds support meals for children in our twin parish in Chauffard, Haiti. Buffet style. Takeout available. Adults $10, children under 10 $5. For more information, contact Kate McMahon at (315) 214-1569.

March 28

Franciscan Northside Ministries’ Fundraiser at St. Daniel Church, 3004 Court St., Syracuse; 5-7 p.m. Please join us for an evening of fun in support of our Health Center, Coffee & Conversation, Women’s Group, Peace Camp for Children, and Legal Clinic! Irish and Italian entertainment, step dancers, bagpipers; shepherd’s pie, meatball subs; raffles and 50/50. Admission is $15/person, $25 for two, $5/child under 10 (under 5 free). For more information, contact Sister Dolores Bush, OSF, at

(315) 423-9961.

March 28

Our Lady of Pompei/St. Peter Basket Bonanza at Cathedral Academy at Pompei, 923 North McBride St., Syracuse; 5-9 p.m. Incredible baskets, silent auction items, food, fun, and camaraderie. Admission is only $10 and includes a chance to win door prizes and two raffle tickets to use towards the 60+ baskets. Tickets are now on sale after all Masses at OLP/SP, or by visiting or calling the parish offices at (315) 422-7163.

March 28

REVIVE HOPE AND HEALING Retreat: “GOD, ARE YOU STILL THERE? Dealing with doubt, dryness and desert times” at Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Dr., Syracuse; 9-11:30 a.m. We all experience seasons in our lives when Jesus seems far away. They can last for days, months, or even years. During Lent, we are reminded that our Lord experienced a similar time of trial and that it was both a period of preparation and purpose. But what about us? How can we endure? What are the lessons of Lent that can help us get out of the desert and into the glory that is yet to come? The morning retreat includes a talk by author and speaker Anne Costa; opportunities for networking with light breakfast and Catholic vendor tables including Birthright, CNY Marian Center, the Catholic Shop and more! The REVIVE Hope and Healing Unbound Team will be available for prayer. Attendees are invited to attend Mass prior to the retreat in the church. Free. For more information, contact Anne Costa at (315) 628-1713.