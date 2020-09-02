Parish Life Director blessed

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia blessed Kathy Poupart in her new role as Parish Life Director of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church in Chadwicks July 19 (see photo at top right) during an outdoor Mass, concelebrated with pastor Father Arthur Krawczenko (see photo below right).

A Parish Life Director (PLD) is professionally qualified, spiritually, academically and by experience, to serve as a minister. A PLD may be a deacon, religious, or lay person and is appointed by the diocesan bishop in accordance with Canon 517.2 to lead and officially administer a parish. The PLD is responsible for the growth and development of a particular parish (single parish, linked parish or parish cluster) in response to the mandate of the bishop and the call of the community. The PLD serves in conjunction and collaboration with assisting priests, a pastoral staff and a canonically appointed pastor, usually the regional vicar. (Photos provided)