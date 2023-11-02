Planting vocation seeds: honoring our altar servers

Above: Servers from Sacred Heart Parish, Cicero, attended the 2022 Altar Server Celebration.

By Dc. Tom Cuskey

Editor

They are part of countless liturgies in parishes across the diocese. They vest in albs, or perhaps cassock and surplice. They move about the sanctuary, quietly providing assistance and certainly adding dignity, grace and a touch of youth to the occasion.

They also may feel the first stirrings of the call to a sacred vocation.

In November, the Diocese of Syracuse will again honor the young people who volunteer as altar servers in our parishes. Last year, a first-ever recognition ceremony was held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception where Bishop Douglas J. Lucia personally greeted and thanked each for their service. It was a beautiful event, but this year the recognition ceremonies will be spread across the diocese, in parishes and vicariates where the altar servers will be recognized and thanked by their home priests and parishioners.

It seems as if the change in venue was a great idea: As of press time, more than 500 servers have registered with their parishes for their recognition ceremonies.

Father Jason Hage, diocesan director of the Office of Vocation Promotion and pastor of Mary, Mother of Our Savior parish in Utica, explained that the idea to move the event to parishes came as a request from pastors and parish staff.

“Can we do it locally? So we can get more children involved? People really liked it.” Father Hage took the requests to the next level. “So, I ran it by Bishop’s office. We need to see our altar server coordinators. Each parish is like the first vocation promoters in the field for us. And so how can we support them?”

Father cited the recent Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) study from Georgetown University that found that more than 70% of the men ordained to the priesthood in the past year participated as altar servers when they were young. Previous CARA studies show a lesser percentage of young women entering religious vocations who served at altar, but it still was impactful. Girls discerning vocations were also likely to have participated as faith formation helpers and choir members.

In either event, recognizing their efforts at the local level allows more to participate in the weekend and it also can have a positive impact on youngsters in the congregation who might step up and volunteer to serve. “To me, this ministry is just a great way to honor young people in general, locally in our parishes,” Father added.

For example …

John Brusa III is in 3rd Year Theology at Mt. St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md. He grew up at Holy Family Parish in Fairmount where he was an altar server. “What drew me to it was looking up at several of my cousins who were servers at the time,” he shared. “I remember one time my mother told me that one of my cousins was going to ring the bells at that particular Mass, and I thought it was the coolest thing.”

“Cool” actually warmed John up to the realization that he had a higher calling. “I think there definitely is a connection between serving at the altar and my priestly vocation.” John traded in his server’s cassock for a lectionary, becoming a lector when he entered seminary. “These ministries allowed me to gain a better understanding of the Mass, and once I began to take my faith as my own, a deeper appreciation for it.”

Brusa also credited the late Venerable Fulton Sheen as an influence after watching some of his old TV shows and reading his books. “I couldn’t get the thought out of my head that maybe the Lord was calling me to save souls like Fulton Sheen did. After some prayer and discernment, I couldn’t ignore the Lord and decided to apply to the seminary.”

Father Dennis Walker, recently named administrator of the multi-site Church of the Nativity Parish in southern Onondaga County, also came from the ranks of servers.

“I believe what first led me to altar serve was the encouragement of my parents,” he told us. “We would go to the 7:30 a.m. Mass every Sunday at St. James Church in Syracuse (now Our Lady of Hope) and for many years we didn’t have altar servers at that Mass. After my First Communion, my parents thought I would enjoy serving so they signed me up.”

Was there a singular event that took the vocational call from interest to action for Father Walker? “I think it was seeing some of my peers studying for the seminary. We were fortunate to have several seminarians at St. James/Our Lady of Hope in the years prior to my entering seminary. By seeing them discerning and living out a vocation and seeing the joy and purpose it brought them, it helped me to see a vocation to the priesthood as a real possibility.”

Fr. Brendan Foley and Fr. Walker were ordained in 2021, part of a class of four. And like his classmate, Fr. Foley grew up as an altar server. “I’m not sure I remember how I started altar serving,” he told us, “but since my grandfather was the parish sacristan, I’m sure at first altar serving would’ve been something I did out of love for him, and eventually I grew in respect and appreciation for it as I grew up.” And as he grew up he grew in faith. “At the end of the day, the generosity of heart deep down in the altar server is an amazing place for friendship with Jesus to be nourished.”

Fr. Foley is currently assigned as a parochial vicar at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt as well as St. Anthony of Padua in Syracuse where he is active in the Spanish Apostolate. “It’s no wonder in the pivotal liturgical moments of the journey toward priesthood the Bishop prays “May God who has begun this good work in you bring it to fulfillment.” For all I know, it was launched into motion the first time I served at St. James.”

Altar Server Appreciation Weekend is Nov. 11 and 12 for most participating parishes. Please be sure to acknowledge the contribution servers in your parish make and promote vocations to all walks of religious life through prayer and encouragement.