Prayers for Ukraine at center of upcoming observances in Syracuse, Utica

The war in Ukraine continues to draw prayers and support for those affected from throughout the Diocese of Syracuse. Two special opportunities will be held in the coming days:

On Friday, March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia will join Pope Francis in consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. “Pope Francis will be doing this in Rome at 5 p.m., which is 12 p.m. our time, so we will also be doing so with Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.” All are welcome to attend or watch the livestream on Catholic TV’s YouTube channel.

In Rome this past Sunday, Pope Francis told the crowds, “I invite every community and every one of the faithful to join with me … in making this solemn act of consecration of humanity, and especially of Russia and Ukraine, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, so that she, the Queen of Peace, may obtain peace for the world.”

On Sunday, March 27, in Utica, a special procession and recitation of the Rosary will take place at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church. Father John E. Mikalajunas and other clergy will lead the prayerful procession through the streets of Utica to St. Volodymyr the Great Ukrainian Catholic Church. There, pastor Father Michael Bundz will lead a Moleben for Peace to Christ the King. A moleben is a special prayer of supplication common to Eastern Catholic and Orthodox Christian churches. All are welcome to participate; Holy Trinity Church is located at 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica; St. Volodymyr the Great is located at 296 Genesee St., Utica.