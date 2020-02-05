Pre-Lenten mission set for Feb. 24-27 at St. Patrick’s in Jordan

A pre-Lenten mission is set for Feb. 24-27 at St. Patrick’s Church in Jordan.

Preaching will be the Rev. Kevin O’Neil, C.Ss.R. (Redemptorist).

Set for 7 p.m. Feb. 24 is a prayer service, “Change your Hearts”; for 7 p.m. Feb. 25, “Be Careful What You Allow to Dwell in Your Heart”: penance service and individual confessions; 6 p.m. Mass Feb. 26, “Living from a Heart of Love.”

The mission, at 28 N. Main Street, Jordan, focuses on the goal of a changed heart that loves more on Easter Sunday than on Ash Wednesday. Through prayer and celebration of the Sacraments of Reconciliation and Eucharist, the mission provides the opportunity reflect on God’s gift of unconditional love and how we might receive it and allow it to shape our hearts and guide our lives.

Call 315-689-6240.