Pro-life leaders trained

More than two dozen teens participated in the diocese’s second Pro-Life Leadership Conference Oct. 17 at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt. The daylong workshop, presented by the Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry and the Office of Family/Respect Life Ministry, offered attendees an opportunity to learn about pro-life issues and how to confidently and respectfully discuss them. Presenters included Hannah Hall, a sophomore at the Catholic University of America who founded and served as president of Fayetteville-Manlius Students for Life during high school; and Steven Nepil, Youth Minister at Holy Cross and an avid supporter of the pro-life movement. (Photo courtesy Office of Family/Respect Life Ministry)