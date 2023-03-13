Quick Questions About Lent 3-16-23

This week with Jennifer Brown, Director Cabrini Team Health, Catholic Schools Office and Youth Minister, Divine Mercy Parish, Central Square

What does the season of Lent mean to you?

To me, Lent is a time to prepare and reflect. We prepare for the Resurrection of the Lord through prayer, fasting and almsgiving, of course. To truly prepare for the Resurrection we also need to reflect on where we are in our lives. Where are my distractions? Who do I prioritize? What prevents me from completely surrendering my life to God? How am I going to change my routine to strengthen my relationship with Jesus?

Do you give something up? Do you do something extra?

I try to both give something up and do something extra. When I think about giving something up, I like to discern where my life is at this moment. What am I addicted to, or what is distracting me from Jesus. When I decide what I am adding into my day, I discern what I need to do that will strengthen my relationship with Jesus. This year, I am giving up listening to the radio and adding a daily rosary and Evening Prayer (Liturgy of the Hours).

What’s your foremost childhood memory of Lent?

Growing up, we didn’t have much. Don’t get me wrong, I had a great childhood! But we didn’t have many “things” that we would give up for Lent. One year for Lent, as a family, we volunteered to clean the church on Saturday mornings. I have vivid memories of my sister commando-crawling under the pews to dust the corners of our old church building and discovering everything kept in the cabinets of the sacristy! Little did I know this would become a standard Saturday morning practice for the next several years (even outside the season of Lent).

On meatless Fridays, what is your go-to meal, parish fish fry or restaurant during Lent?

On Fridays during Lent I always get the best fish or shrimp dinner from Divine Mercy Parish (shameless plug)! The fresh lightly battered fish, crispy and salty French fries, creamy coleslaw and cool macaroni salad make for the perfect meatless dinner!

How do you like to observe Holy Week?

During Lent, in general, I like to slow down where I can. I generally watch less television, make fewer plans with my friends, and use that free time to embrace the silence and rest in the sacrifice of Jesus. During Holy Week, I slow down even more. I don’t make plans, aside from attending Masses and “Church Hopping” with my youth group and try to truly embrace the added days of fasting within that particular week.

Bonus question: What’s your favorite Easter morning treat?

My favorite Easter morning treat is, without a doubt, bagels and lox!!!! This has been a traditional breakfast of mine for 13 years and I have no intention of giving this up!

