RCIA workshop slated for Oct. 19

RCIA Teams, coordinators, pastors, Catechetical Leaders, and Formation for Ministry candidates: Are you curious about, new to, experienced, or in need of updating on the process of Christian Initiation? This workshop is for you!

“RCIA: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow!” will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt. This interactive experience in the process of Christian Initiation is being sponsored by the Diocese of Syracuse Committee on the Catechumenate. Register by Oct. 15. For more information and to register, visit faithformationevents.weebly.com.