Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse Announces a Celebration in honor of Bishop Cunningham’s 50th Anniversary of Ordination to the Priesthood & 10th Anniversary as Bishop of Syracuse

Syracuse, New York – With gratitude to Almighty God, the Church of the Diocese of Syracuse joyfully announces a celebration in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Ordination to the Priesthood and 10th Anniversary as Bishop of Syracuse of The Most Reverend Robert J. Cunningham.

All are welcome to join him for a Mass of Thanksgiving on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 259 East Onondaga Street Syracuse, New York. The Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Cunningham and His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan will preside.

A reception will follow immediately at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown. A shuttle bus will be available for those who need transportation to the Marriott Syracuse.

Bishop Cunningham was ordained to the priesthood on May 24, 1969 at St. Joseph New Cathedral in Buffalo. After serving the Diocese of Buffalo, he was installed as Bishop of Ogdensburg in 2004. Bishop Cunningham became the tenth Bishop of Syracuse on May 29, 2009. To learn more about Bishop Cunningham, visit bit.ly/bishopcunningham.

Photos, video, and more will be available on diocesan social media. Search hashtag #RJCJubilee.